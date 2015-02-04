SAO PAULO Feb 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA plans to begin the implementation of a plan to succeed Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal in April, when the new top executives of the retail and wholesale banking units will be announced, he said on Wednesday.

The succession process will allow Setubal to delegate more of his current functions and tasks to the heads of the commercial banking unit and the wholesale and investment-banking divisions, Setubal said at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnigs.

Setubal added that he will continue to oversee the important aspects of risk management for the bank, Brazil's largest by market value. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)