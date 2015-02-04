SAO PAULO Feb 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
plans to begin the implementation of a plan to
succeed Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal in April, when
the new top executives of the retail and wholesale banking units
will be announced, he said on Wednesday.
The succession process will allow Setubal to delegate more
of his current functions and tasks to the heads of the
commercial banking unit and the wholesale and investment-banking
divisions, Setubal said at a conference call to discuss
fourth-quarter earnigs.
Setubal added that he will continue to oversee the important
aspects of risk management for the bank, Brazil's largest by
market value.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)