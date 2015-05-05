BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
SAO PAULO May 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank by market value, reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations after interest income jumped and expenses dropped.
São Paulo-based Itaú earned 5.808 billion reais ($1.88 billion) in recurring net income, a measure of profit excluding one-time items, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of five analysts predicted recurring profit of 5.590 billion reais for the quarter.
($1 = 3.0875 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.