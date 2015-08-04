(Adds share performance, comments throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO Aug 4 A bigger-than-expected jump in
loan defaults cast a shadow over strong second-quarter profit at
Brazil's Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, another signal of
the rapidly deteriorating outlook for banks in the nation's
slumping economy.
For the first time in 11 quarters, default ratios at São
Paulo-based Itaú increased on a quarter-on-quarter basis,
offsetting the benefits of rising borrowing costs and strong fee
income that helped drive profit to an all-time high.
Itaú's 90-day default ratio rose to 3.3 percent, the highest
in a year and above the poll's 3.1 percent estimate. Itaú
expects a further increase in delinquencies through the end of
the year, Marcelo Kopel, head of investor relations, said on a
call to discuss second-quarter earnings.
Shares of Itaú fell nearly 2 percent even though its net
income of 6.134 billion reais ($1.78 billion) before special
items beat the average estimate of 5.744 billion reais in a
Reuters poll of 10 analysts. Return on equity hit 24.8 percent
last quarter, above the poll's 23.3 percent estimate and the
highest in almost five years.
"Looking at the results, it's hard to believe that Brazil is
in a recession," said Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Tito
Labarta. "But asset quality showed further deterioration signs
and loans fell, which may trigger skepticism."
As unemployment climbs and economic activity falters in
Brazil, investors are scanning banks' quarterly results to gauge
whether profit trends look sustainable for an industry that last
year posted its strongest performance in four years. The bank
kept its outlook for this year unaltered.
Kopel said it was becoming increasingly difficult for Itaú
to maintain profitability as economic activity plummets. Chief
Executive Officer Roberto Setubal's steps to rein in costs and
market-related risks will continue to bolster return on equity
and efficiency metrics, Kopel said.
Itaú sold 1.1 billion reais in overdue, fully provisioned
loans, which helped mitigate the increase in the default ratio,
Kopel said. Excluding the sale, Itaú's loan book contracted 2
percent on a quarterly basis, underscoring the weak demand for
credit in Latin America's largest economy.
Loan-loss provisions, or money that banks set aside from
retained earnings to protect their balance sheets from the
impact of rising defaults, fell 1.5 percent on a quarterly
basis. On a 12-month accumulated basis, provisions reached 18.2
billion reais, slightly above Itaú's target of 15 billion reais
to 18 billion reais.
($1 = 3.4451 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)