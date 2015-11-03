(Recasts to add details, comments, share performance
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA took
advantage of stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit to
boost loan-loss provisions, as Brazil's No. 1 bank by market
value wrestles with the impact of the country's deepest
recession in a quarter century.
Last quarter, Itaú used gains in the value of
deferred tax assets to boost certain reserves while setting
aside more money to cover loan losses. In a securities filing on
Tuesday, Itaú said the decision had to do with "a more
challenging economic outlook" in Brazil.
Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal boosted recurring
provisions by 6.2 percent, the fastest pace in a year, as
consumer delinquencies soared. Those provisions rose to 4.653
billion reais, while non-recurring excess and generic reserves
were increased by 2.793 billion reais.
Shares gained 2.5 percent, the most in three weeks, as
profit beat estimates as trading-related income surged, even as
provisions climbed, taxes jumped, expenses grew faster than
expected and loan repricing showed signs of stagnating. Still,
the numbers failed to allay fears over the eroding quality of
Itaú's loan book and a declining capital position.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, at
São Paulo-based Itaú was 6.117 billion reais ($1.57 billion)
last quarter, above a Reuters poll estimate of 5.761 billion
reais. Recurring provisions came in at 4.653 billion reais,
above the poll's estimate of 4.581 billion reais.
Still, Itaú's Tier 1 ratio, a gauge of financial strength
that compares the core equity and the risk-weighted assets of a
bank, slipped to 12.1 percent last quarter from 13.2 percent the
prior quarter.
Trends in provisions remain the biggest issue for Brazilian
banks because of Brazil's recession, which could turn out to be
the longest since the 1930s. The downturn, coupled with rising
unemployment, will keep stoking defaults for a few more months,
investor relations director Marcelo Kopel said in a conference
call.
"Asset quality continued to weaken, but Itaú appears to be
well covered after recent increases in provisions," said Carlos
Macedo, an analyst with Goldman Sachs. "That said, the cycle
should keep weakening results into next year, with little relief
in sight."
The additional provisions pushed Itaú's coverage ratio, or a
gauge of loan-loss reserves, to 214 percent.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for
delinquencies, was stable at 3.3 percent on a quarterly basis,
but rose 0.5 percentage point for consumers and slipped 0.2
point for companies, the filing showed.
($1 = 3.8540 Brazilian reais)
