By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Returns at Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA will end the year slightly above the cost of capital,
meaning that Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value will create
value for shareholders even as the country grapples with a deep
recession, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on
Wednesday.
The economic and political challenges facing Brazil have
raised the cost of capital, the opportunity cost of making an
investment, to about 18 percent from 16 percent a few quarters
ago, Setubal told investors on a conference call to discuss
fourth-quarter results.
Based on estimates unveiled on Tuesday, recurring net income
at Itaú could fall an average 15 percent this year
under an effective tax rate of 35 percent, executives said. That
would be the biggest profit decline in years, underscoring the
challenges facing Setubal ahead of his retirement next year.
Under those estimates, loan disbursements could shrink while
loan-loss provisions could rise up to 38 percent this year, with
95 percent of that being set aside in Brazil. Setubal's focus
will be to strengthen Itaú's balance sheet to underpin earnings
growth when Brazil's economy begins to recover, most likely next
year.
Return on equity, a measure of how well a bank is spending
shareholder money, could fall slightly below 20 percent this
year, closer to the cost of capital, executives said, when
investors asked about the outlook.
"We are trying to be realistic here," Setubal said. "We are
positive that ROE will remain slightly above the cost of risk
this year and improve" in subsequent years.
Return on equity slipped to 22.3 percent last quarter from
24 percent in the third quarter and 24.7 percent a year earlier.
Many analysts expect ROE to fall to near 18 percent this year.
Slumping activity and fallout from a sweeping corruption
probe into state companies are driving a record number of
companies and households into arrears or insolvency in Latin
America's largest economy.
The burden of a 27 percent increase in provisions and
borrowers' reluctance to accept higher borrowing costs on new
loans hurt profit at the bank in the fourth quarter. Profit
excluding one-off items came in at 5.773 billion reais ($1.5
billion), the lowest in a year and down 5.6 percent from the
prior three months.
The number topped the estimate of 5.510 billion reais in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Shares rose 4.2 percent on Wednesday, partially wiping out a
7.5 percent slump Tuesday.
($1 = 3.9493 Brazilian reais)
