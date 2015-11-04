BRIEF-IGas announces result of voluntary equity exchange of secured bonds
* Confirms that aggregate face value of secured bonds offered in voluntary equity exchange was $28,918,390
SAO PAULO Nov 4 The pace of increases in consumer loan defaults at Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will lose steam in coming quarters, indicating that years of efforts towards growing secured lending will begin to bear fruit, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Vassimon said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Pitney Bowes Inc - CEO Marc Lautenbach's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $10.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing