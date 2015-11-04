(Recasts; adds comments, share performance, background)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest bank by market value, expects
consumer and corporate loan defaults to peak late next year, an
indication that efforts to grow secured lending in recent years
are bearing fruit.
Even as the jump in consumer delinquencies during the third
quarter was unusually big, executives said on Wednesday the
indicator is set to rise at a less intense pace in coming
months. Corporate defaults may climb too, although at a slower
pace than those for individuals, they said.
The main source of default increases should come from credit
card and unsecured personal loans, Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Vassimon said during a conference call to discuss
third-quarter earnings. In contrast to prior credit market
downturns, Itaú now has a bigger share of secured lending on its
loan book, helping mitigate the impact from rising defaults, he
added.
Both Vassimon and Marcelo Kopel, Itaú's head of investor
relations, expect loans in arrears for 90 days or more to stay
below levels seen during the credit cycle that began in late
2008 and ended a year after. Itaú is ready to use part or all of
the 11 billion reais ($2.9 billion) in excess loan-loss build
this year to protect the balance sheet against further
deterioration in defaults, Vassimon said.
"We feel that we are well cushioned against tail events,"
Vassimon told investors on the call.
His remarks provide a glimpse into Itaú's expectations about
loan book quality after the lender reported
stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and loan-loss
provision build-up.
Bank loans overdue for at least 90 days in Brazil are at
their highest in almost two years, as a deep recession and
rising interest rates have borrowers struggling to make payments
on debts. Early default ratios are climbing for individual and
corporate borrowers.
Provisions may end the year closer to 18 billion reais, the
high end of guidance, they said. Itaú will keep building capital
organically as risk-weighted assets grow slowly and
profitability remains robust, Vassimon said.
There have been four credit cycles for Brazilian banks since
2000, all linked to sharp economic downturns. From trough to
peak, loan default ratios increased between 0.8 percentage point
and 1.2 percentage points, with peak levels coming on average 18
months after the start of the cycle, a Goldman Sachs report
showed.
