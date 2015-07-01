CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
SAO PAULO, July 1 Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA SA sees little room for gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index this year as the outlook for the economy remains grim, chief equity strategist Carlos Constantini said on Wednesday.
Constantini was speaking at an event sponsored by Itau BBA in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Laier)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.