SAO PAULO, June 12 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has canceled a depositary receipts program in Argentina, focusing trading of the bank's shares in Brazil and the United States.

In a Monday securities filing, Itaú said the decision to terminate the so-called Cedear program in Argentina has been approved by regulators in that country and in Brazil. Since December, there has been no circulation of Itaú's depositary receipts in Argentina, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)