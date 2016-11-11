(Adds details on the corporate and investment banking division)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
on Friday appointed Christian Egan, currently deputy
head of corporate and investment banking, to run a new, bigger
global markets and Treasury desk unit as part of a broad
management reshuffle, sources said.
The unit will be comprised of proprietary desk trading;
banking and asset liability management; corporate and investment
banking client trading and distribution, according to two people
with direct knowledge of the move.
The changes were communicated to staff in an internal memo,
the sources said. Marco Sudano will run the proprietary desk,
with Ricardo Nuno taking charge of the so-called banking and
asset and liability management desk.
Eric Altafim will be in charge of corporate and investment
banking client trading, while the head of the distribution desk
comprising equities, fixed income and research will be decided
at a later stage.
Itaú declined to comment.
Egan will replace Caio David, currently in charge of
managing Itaú's proprietary trading desk.
Egan's appointment and the restructuring of the group he
will command are part of an across-the-board reshuffling at Itaú
triggered by next year's planned retirement of Chief Executive
Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal.
The bank this week named Cândido Botelho Bracher as
Setubal's replacement, wrapping up a four-year succession plan
at Brazil's largest bank by market value.
Bracher, who is currently Itau's head of wholesale and
corporate banking and was Egan's boss, is expected to be
ratified at a shareholder assembly in April. He will be replaced
by Eduardo Vassimon.
Alberto Fernandes will remain head of the corporate and
investment banking division.
David will become the bank's chief financial officer and
chief risk officer when the succession takes place next year.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Cynthia Osterman)