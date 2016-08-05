By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Aug 5 Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding
SA's international investment banking unit was rated
investment grade by Moody's Investors Service on Friday, in the
agency's first credit rating of the London-based bank.
Itau BBA International Plc received a A3 rating, six notches
above that of parent Itaú Unibanco, Moody's said in a
statement, citing the unit's low asset risk and large capital of
$1 billion. The bank has around $9 billion in assets.
As Brazil grapples with the sharpest recession in more than
eight decades and struggles to rebalance the government's
budget, the country lost its sovereign investment grade ratings.
Moody's downgraded Brazil's bond ratings to junk in February.
The unit's credit rating may ease its access to a new pool
of clients, such as sovereign wealth funds, endowments and
pension funds, Itaú BBA International Chief Executive Renato
Lulia said in an interview on Friday.
"We may have new, cheaper funding alternatives with an
investment grade rating. This is happening when investors and
companies are regaining confidence in Brazil's economy," Lulia
said.
Itau BBA International manages $14 billion in private
banking clients' assets and has subsidiaries in Miami and
Zurich.
