SAO PAULO Aug 23 Eduardo Ikuno, a New York-based proprietary desk trader for Itaú BBA SA, has left for hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Ikuno, who reported to Itaú's treasury director Marco Sudano, left last month and was currently on a so-called garden leave, a common industry waiting period, said the people, who requested not to be named.

A former trader for Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc, Ikuno handled international fixed-income trading for Itaú BBA's proprietary desk, one of the people said. Itaú BBA is the corporate and investment banking arm of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Latin America's largest bank by market value.

A spokesman for Itaú in São Paulo confirmed Ikuno's departure, without elaborating. Efforts to contact Ikuno were unsuccessful.

None of the sources said what he would do at BlueCrest, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Michael Platt that in recent months returned all the cash provided by outside investors amid pressure on fees, rising costs and a lackluster performance. BlueCrest manages about $8 billion. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)