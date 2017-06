SAO PAULO, April 18 The Brazilian central bank should intervene less in the foreign exchange currency market than it has done in recent years, the outgoing chief executive of the country's largest bank said on Tuesday.

Brazil's economy will emerge very slowly from an ongoing three-year recession, said Roberto Setubal, who later this month will step down as CEO of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)