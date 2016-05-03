BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
SAO PAULO May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday after rising defaults forced Brazil's most profitable bank to raise loan-loss provisions more than initially expected.
Recurring net income, a gauge of profit excluding one-time items, came in at 5.183 billion reais ($1.48 billion) last quarter, São Paulo-based Itaú said in a securities filing. The number came in below the average consensus estimate of 5.280 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.5005 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.