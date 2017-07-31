FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Itaú beats profit estimates as provisions drop
July 31, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 13 hours ago

Brazil's Itaú beats profit estimates as provisions drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Second-quarter profit at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat expectations, as Brazil's largest bank by assets cut provisions amid declining corporate defaults and smaller bad loan writedowns.

In a securities filing on Monday, Itaú said recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, totaled 6.169 billion reais ($2 billion) last quarter, slightly down from 6.176 billion reais in the prior three months. The number surpassed average consensus estimate of 6.053 billion reais for the indicator.

$1 = 3.1268 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

