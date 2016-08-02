(Recasts to add share performance, comments throughout)
Aug 2 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA handily beat
second-quarter profit estimates in a sign that efforts to curb
expenses and reclassify problem loans will buffer profitability,
sending shares higher on Tuesday.
Itaú, Latin America's largest bank by market value, kept a
lid on defaults and cut loan disbursements as Brazil's worst
recession in decades led to a doubling of bankruptcies over the
past year.
Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal slightly raised
loan-loss provision estimates, fanning hopes that credit losses
may soon bottom out.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-off items,
totaled 5.575 billion reais ($1.7 billion) last quarter, up 8
percent from the prior three months. Profit beat the analysts'
consensus estimate of 5.025 billion reais as compiled by Thomson
Reuters.
Easing political turmoil may help pull Brazil out of a
lengthy crisis, analysts said. Brazil's top four listed banks,
seeking to help their debt-laden corporate clients, probably
reclassified about 90 billion reais in problem loans last
quarter, a move that analysts said will facilitate a
recovery.
"Itaú posted solid bottom-line numbers, further indicating
that results for Brazilian banks have likely bottomed," said
Tito Labarta, an analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities.
Preferred shares, Itaú's most widely traded
class, gained as much as 2.7 percent. However, shares in rivals
fell, in line with a 0.6 percent drop in Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index.
If a recovery materializes in the coming months, demand for
credit could recover and credit-related losses will decline
significantly, according to Marcelo Kopel, Itaú's head of
investor relations. The bank has a sufficient capital buffer to
ramp up operations if a recovery takes hold rapidly, he said.
"There are early signs that things have gotten better,"
Kopel told reporters on a conference call to discuss results.
Itaú reported consolidated Latin American results for the
first time since finalizing the integration of a joint venture
with Chile's CorpBanca SA in which the Brazilian bank has a
majority stake.
ENCOURAGING
Setubal and his team at Itaú raised the outlook for
provision expenses for this year to between 23 billion reais and
26 billion reais, slightly above the prior forecast of 22
billion reais to 25 billion reais.
Interest income, or revenue from loans and securities
trading, could fall as much as 2.5 percent this year,
suggesting tougher loan repricing and fundraising conditions,
the bank said.
Loan disbursements at Itaú, Brazil's No. 2 listed lender by
assets, could shrink by as much as 10.5 percent this year, an
indication that demand will remain under pressure for credit in
Brazil, Itaú's main market, it said.
Still, loan book quality indicators at Itaú were encouraging
despite the bankruptcy filings of phone carrier Oi SA
and rig leaser Sete Brasil Participações SA, which had a
combined 35 billion reais in loans, said analyst Domingos
Falavina of JPMorgan Securities.
Loan-loss provisions fell almost 19 percent in the quarter,
far more than expectations, after Setubal and his team
reshuffled additional reserves and the bank set aside less as a
buffer from riskier corporate borrowers.
The 90-day default ratio, or loans in arrears for 90 days or
more, rose slightly, even after Itaú's loan book shrank 5
percent in the quarter. The default ratio rose 0.1 percentage
points, less than the 0.6 point increase expected by analysts,
while early defaults showed a slight increase.
The amount of loans that went from current to overdue, a
gauge known as NPL formation, fell in the wake of sales of bad
loan portfolios.
In a statement, Itaú also said it plans to raise 12 billion
reais in fresh capital, with shareholders getting an additional
share for each one held. The move, said Kopel, should translate
into more active trading of Itaú's shares in the São Paulo Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 3.2612 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Aluísio Alves
in São Paulo; Editing by W Simon and JS Benkoe)