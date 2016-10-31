SAO PAULO Oct 31 Lower lending rates in Brazil
will depend more on whether delinquency risks among borrowers
decrease than any other reason, a senior executive at Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA said on Monday, underscoring reluctance to
grow disbursements until Latin America's No. 1 economy sheds
stronger recovery signs.
While Itaú has enough capital and liquidity to kickstart
lending any time, the diverging behavior of consumer and
corporate loan books makes it harder to assess if the recession
has already hit rock bottom, Marcelo Kopel, Itaú's head of
investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss
third-quarter results.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves)