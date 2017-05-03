UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will continue to monitor the behavior of loans to large infrastructure companies in Brazil that have been severely affected by a three-year recession, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by assets, will offer a mix of alternatives to infrastructure borrowers, from offering them longer repayment maturities to demanding faster asset divestitures, so they remain current on their loans, Marcelo Kopel, Itaú's head of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss first-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018