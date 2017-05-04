SAO PAULO May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will
be able to meet operational targets for this year, as a gradual
pickup in demand for certain types of credit and an economic
recovery are expected to offset potential loan-loss cases, Chief
Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on Thursday.
Bracher said on a conference call to discuss first-quarter
results that growth in interest and fee income, non-interest
expenses and lending will come in within targeted ranges for the
year. He also expects loan-loss provisions around the mid-point
of a goal range of 14.5 billion reais to 17 billion reais ($4.56
billion to $5.35 billion) for the year.
($1 = 3.1778 reais)
