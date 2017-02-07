SAO PAULO Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on
Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:
* Itaú targets consolidated loan book growth this year
between zero and 4 percent, compared with a contraction of 11
percent in 2016.
* Itaú targets interest income, or revenue from
lending-related transactions, to shrink by between minus 4
percent and minus 0.5 percent this year. Last year, the
indicator contracted by 2.5 percent.
* Itaú forecasts fee income, or revenue from fees, financial
services, commissions and insurance premium underwriting, to
expand by between 0.5 percent and 4.5 percent this year. Last
year, it rose 4.9 percent.
* Itaú forecasts non-interest expenses, or general and
administrative expenditures, to rise by between 1.5 percent and
4.5 percent this year. Last year, they rose 4.9 percent.
* The bank expects to spend between 14.5 billion reais and
17 billion reais ($4.65 billion and $5.46 billion) in loan-loan
provisions this year. Last year, provisions totaled 22.4 billion
reais, slightly below guidance.
($1 = 3.1150 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)