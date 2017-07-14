FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 14, 2017 / 3:07 PM / a day ago

Itaúsa CEO Setubal says to expand Havaianas brands globally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA, one of the buyers of Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas , said on Friday that the company would seek to expand its brands globally.

CEO Roberto Setubal said that the group of buyers would seek to reduce idle capacity at Havaianas factories through expansion. Setubal said he sees opportunities to increase Alpargatas growth in e-commerce. (Reporting by Guillermo Perra-Bernal; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

