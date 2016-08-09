BRIEF-Principal Financial Group reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27
(Corrects throughout to say Itaúsa, not Itaú, will make approved payment)
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Itaúsa Investimentos SA , the Brazilian investment holding company, plans to pay interest on equity of 0.079 reais per share on August 25,
According to a Tuesday securities filing, the board of Itaúsa approved the payment on Monday. Shareholders will receive a net, or after taxes, 0.06715 reais in so-called JCP payments per share. The investment company had second-quarter net income of 2.23 billion reais ($704 million).
($1 = 3.1674 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
