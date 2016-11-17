SAO PAULO Nov 17 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a
family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in
Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, is considering adding more
non-financial investments in stable and leading sectors that are
also good dividend payers, Chief Executive Officer Alfredo
Setubal said on Thursday.
In an event in São Paulo, Setubal - himself a member of one
of the families controlling Itaúsa - said there are
no ongoing plans for a listing of the company's stock in New
York, although it remains a possibility. He ruled out raising
fresh capital to make new acquisitions in non-financial
industries, which he declined to mention.
