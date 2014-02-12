SAO PAULO Feb 12 BB Seguridade Participações SA , Brazil's largest listed insurance company, is analyzing a potential bid for Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's high-risk corporate insurance portfolio, Chief Financial Officer Leonardo Mattedi said on Wednesday.

Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by market value, put the unit up for sale late last month in a bid to deploy capital more efficiently in coming years. Itaú could fetch about 1 billion reais ($424 million) from the sale, according to Francisco Kops, an analyst at Banco Safra's brokerage unit.

BB Seguridade, which is controlled by state-run banco do Brasil Sa, plans to enter the global market for reinsurance jointly with reinsurer IRB-Brasil, Mattedi and other executives said at an event in São Paulo.