SAO PAULO, April 24 Itaú Unibanco Holding
, Brazil's largest nongovernment bank,
expects loan delinquencies to keep climbing in coming quarters,
which might prevent the lender from slashing borrowing costs, a
senior executive said on Tuesday.
A further reduction in lending interest rates could lead
companies and individuals to take on too much debt, Rogério
Calderón, Itau Unibanco's senior vice president for risk and
compliance, said on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
Rising defaults led Itaú Unibanco to raise provisions for
bad loans as much as 37.7 percent on an annual basis, prompting
first-quarter recurring profit, which excludes one-time items,
to fall 2.6 percent to 3.544 billion reais ($1.885 billion) from
a year earlier.
