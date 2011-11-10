Nov 10 Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA) (ITUB.N), Brazil's most profitable bank, won regulatory approval from the country's central bank to set up a wholesale and investment-banking unit in Colombia, where a large number of Brazilian companies are doing business.

Sao Paulo-based Itau Unibanco's Itau BBA securities unit will have about 320 million reais ($182 million) in capital for the Colombian unit, Alberto Fernandez, the unit's vice president for wholesale banking, was quoted in a statement as saying. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)