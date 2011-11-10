BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Nov 10 Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA) (ITUB.N), Brazil's most profitable bank, won regulatory approval from the country's central bank to set up a wholesale and investment-banking unit in Colombia, where a large number of Brazilian companies are doing business.
Sao Paulo-based Itau Unibanco's Itau BBA securities unit will have about 320 million reais ($182 million) in capital for the Colombian unit, Alberto Fernandez, the unit's vice president for wholesale banking, was quoted in a statement as saying. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
