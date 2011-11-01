SAO PAULO Nov 1 Loan delinquencies for personal loans at Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's No. 1 private sector bank, are not likely to rise through the end of the year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

The 0.5 percentage point increase in defaults that the bank expected for all of 2011 was realized in the third quarter, Rogerio Calderon, the bank's senior vice president for risk and compliance, said on a conference call. "There's no reason to expect further gains" in defaults, he added.

The bank said earlier in the day that third-quarter net income jumped 25 percent from a year earlier to 3.807 billion reais ($2.16 billion), well above the average estimate of 3.62 billion reais from nine analysts polled by Reuters last week. ($1=1.76 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)