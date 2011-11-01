SAO PAULO Nov 1 Loan delinquencies for
personal loans at Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's
No. 1 private sector bank, are not likely to rise through the
end of the year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
The 0.5 percentage point increase in defaults that the bank
expected for all of 2011 was realized in the third quarter,
Rogerio Calderon, the bank's senior vice president for risk and
compliance, said on a conference call. "There's no reason to
expect further gains" in defaults, he added.
The bank said earlier in the day that third-quarter net
income jumped 25 percent from a year earlier to 3.807 billion
reais ($2.16 billion), well above the average estimate of 3.62
billion reais from nine analysts polled by Reuters last week.
($1=1.76 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves,
editing by Gerald E. McCormick)