BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 24 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's largest non-government bank, reported on Tuesday second-quarter net income of 3.304 billion reais ($1.62 billion), compared with 3.603 billion reais a year earlier.
The lender was expected to earn 3.552 billion reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts in a recent Reuters poll.
Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, was 3.585 billion reais in the quarter, Itau Unibanco said in a securities filing. The average estimate in the poll for the indicator was 3.502 billion reais. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses