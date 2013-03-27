* Stewart was a Morgan Stanley senior banker for 19 years
SAO PAULO, March 27 Itaú BBA International, a
London-based unit of Brazilian investment bank Itaú BBA SA, on
Wednesday hired Charles Stewart from Morgan Stanley as
chief executive officer, a move expected to help grow the bank's
European franchise.
Stewart, who was deputy head of European, Middle East and
Africa investment banking for Morgan Stanley, will start on June
24, according to a statement. Stewart, who was also Morgan
Stanley's top banker for Latin America, replaces Almir Vignoto,
who will move to New York to lead Itaú BBA's U.S. unit.
Itaú BBA is the wholesale and investment-banking arm of Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government
bank.
"Managing to lure top professionals like Charles Stewart
reinforces our position as a bank specialized in Latin America
but with a global scope," Candido Bracher, chief executive
officer of Itaú BBA, said in the statement.
Stewart's hiring is probably Itaú BBA's highest-profile
poach since a decision to transfer the headquarters of the bank
from Lisbon to London. Itaú BBA International could add another
20 staff to the current 50 bankers and traders based in London
before year-end to beef up areas such as sales and products,
capital markets and corporate and investment banking, Vignoto
told Reuters in a recent interview.
His appointment also came a few weeks after Itaú BBA hired
two prominent London bankers to join its board as non-executive
members.
Itaú Unibanco is betting strongly on investment banking as a
source of revenue now that interest rates in its home turf are
at a record low and credit growth is slowing. Itaú BBA helps the
2,500 largest corporate clients of its parent company sell debt
and equity, merge or gobble up rivals and hedge against sudden
changes in interest rates and currencies.