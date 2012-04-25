BRIEF-Incyte reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key clinical programs
SAO PAULO, April 25 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's biggest private-sector lender, will likely have to set aside more money to cover overdue loans this quarter, as delinquencies among individuals and companies remain high, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
The bank believes that household debt in Brazil remains at a sustainable level, although the evolution of indebtedness must be "monitored carefully," Alfredo Egydio Setúbal, a senior vice president for the São Paulo-based lender, said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Axsome Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for AXS-05 for treatment resistant depression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - expects to record a profit of approximately $26,211 for month of January 2017