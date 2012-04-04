* Murgel to replace Madureira at helm of key bank unit

* Murgel formerly Banco Santander Brasil wholesale chief

* Itau Unibanco assets under management: $192.77 bln

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding named Gustavo Murgel as head of its asset management unit, a highly profitable area in which Brazil's largest nongovernment bank wants to boost its client base.

Murgel, currently a partner at São Paulo-based independent money manager FRAM Capital, replaces Demosthenes Madureira, who was moved to another division within the bank, according to a statement released on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Asset Management, as the unit is known, oversaw 352 billion reais ($193 billion) of client money by the end of February.

Murgel, also a former Banco Santander Brasil executive, will have the task of building up Itaú Unibanco's position in the highly lucrative asset management segment, where the lender has targeted Brazil's growing middle class and clients in other Latin American countries.

Money managers for the bank are looking elsewhere in Latin America for complex instruments such as exchange traded funds due to a dearth of such assets in Brazil.

"I received the invitation with much enthusiasm, mainly because of the task of augmenting our share in the international market," Murgel said in the statement. He will report to senior vice president Alfredo Setúbal.

Itaú Unibanco has also expanded internationally in asset management, beefing up operations in Argentina, the United States and Chile, where it bought money manager Munita, Cruzat y Claro in August.

In spite of a slowing economy and recent government efforts to thwart massive foreign investment inflows, Brazil's fund industry is booming, as rich and middle-class Brazilians and cash-flush companies have turned to asset managers to oversee their money.

Investors poured a record amount into the nation's fixed-income funds last year, followed by retirement and money market funds, according to industry group Anbima.

Itaú Unibanco had a 17.5 percent market share of assets under management in Brazil, the statement said.

($1 = 1.83 Brazilian reais) (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and M.D. Golan)