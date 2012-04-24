* Net, recurring profit miss quarterly estimates
* Provisions surge after defaults hit two-year high
* Loan book rises 16.1 pct from a year earlier in Q1
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 24 Itaú Unibanco Holding
, Brazil's largest nongovernment bank, missed
first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday after loan defaults
jumped to the highest level in two years.
Rising defaults led Itaú Unibanco to raise provisions for
bad loans by a staggering 37.7 percent on an annual basis. On a
quarter-on-quarter basis, profit waned as loan disbursements
rose at the slowest pace in more than two years and revenue from
trading of securities and fees on financial services faltered.
Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, fell 2.6
percent to 3.544 billion reais ($1.885 billion) from a year
earlier, the bank said in a securities filing. The average
estimate from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts was 3.610 billion
reais.
Banking results so far have added to concern that a new
phase is looming for what has traditionally been Brazil's most
profitable sector -- one in which political pressure to lower
borrowing costs may hamper profit margins amid climbing defaults
and flagging demand for new credit.
This month, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff demanded
private-sector banks boost lending and cut rates to help revive
an ailing economy. State-controlled banks Banco do Brasil
, the nation's largest, and Caixa Econômica Federal
were speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force
their rivals to follow suit.
Smaller rival Banco Bradesco reported on Monday a
slight profit miss, after interest income fell for the first
time in three years and loan defaults jumped to a two-year high.
Return on equity at Itaú Unibanco fell to 19.3 percent, the
lowest since at least the fourth quarter of 2009, from 22.7
percent a year earlier, and from 21.4 percent in the fourth
quarter of last year. The Reuters poll had predicted the
indicator, known as ROE, at 19.9 percent.
Itaú Unibanco's loan book rose 16.1 percent from a year
earlier to 400.519 billion reais, the filing said. Credit growth
came within management's expectations of 14 percent to 17
percent for this year.
Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's
benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, jumped to 5.1 percent
of Itaú Unibanco's total loans at the end of March, the highest
since 5.6 percent at the end of 2009. This so-called default
ratio was 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 4.2 percent in
the first quarter of 2011.
Net income fell 2.9 percent to 3.425 billion reais in the
first quarter from a year earlier, according to the filing. On a
sequential basis, profit tumbled 6.9 percent after fee income
and trading-related revenue fell, and provisions for bad loans
jumped 11 percent.
($1=1.88 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)