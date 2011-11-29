* CEO sees delinquencies, credit growth lower next year
* Defaults rose to 4.7 pct of bank's total loans in Q3
* Bank sets cost control target, barring global crisis
* Itau eyes expansion in Colombia, not bidding for Losango
(Adds outlook credit growth, interest rates, expansion)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Itau Unibanco Holding
(ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N), Brazil's largest private-sector bank,
expects loan delinquencies to decline next year thanks to
tighter risk controls, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal
said on Tuesday.
Setubal also said he expects the bank's loan portfolio to
grow more slowly. His forecast comes in line with those of most
analysts and industry leaders who foresee an expansion in
credit of about 15 percent in 2012.
"The trend is one in which loan delinquencies are
absolutely under control," Setubal told investors at an event
in Sao Paulo.
Setubal's remarks underscore efforts by the lender to
fine-tune credit risk controls that failed to anticipate a jump
in defaults earlier in the year.
Defaults rose to 4.7 percent of total loans at the bank in
the third quarter, from 4.5 percent in the prior quarter, as
more households fell behind on their payments.
Setubal said the bank's so-called default ratio would
decline in 2012, but gave no specific estimates. Itau Unibanco
will continue to set aside money for provisions during times of
strong credit quality, he said.
Setubal said lower interest rates in Brazil could hurt the
bank's return on equity ratio, but may boost demand for loans.
Brazil is likely to cut interest rates by half a percentage
point for the third straight time to 11 percent on Wednesday,
as policymakers continue to bet on a further slowdown in the
global economy and reduced inflationary pressure from abroad.
Setubal said the ratio of costs as a share of revenue is
expected to fall to 41 percent in two years, from about 47.8
percent at the end of September, although he said another
global economic crisis could thwart those plans.
The so-called efficiency ratio shows how effectively a
lender is controlling operating costs. The lower the ratio, the
more efficient its operations.
INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION
Setubal said Itau's investment banking operations need to
expand in order to cater to Brazilian multinationals. He said
that the focus for international expansion is the Americas and
not Asia or Europe.
The Colombian banking market in particular has captured
Itau's attention, he said.
"(Colombia) is a very interesting market which we would
like to enter," Setubal said.
Asked whether the bank was participating in the sale of
HSBC Holding's (HSBA.L) sale of its Losango consumer finance
unit in Brazil, Setubal said the bank was not involved.
"We are not in the Losango deal," he said.
Itau Unibanco is the world's eighth biggest financial group
by market value.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alusio Alves;
Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Gunna Dickson, Dave
Zimmerman)