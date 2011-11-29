* CEO sees delinquencies, credit growth lower next year

* Defaults rose to 4.7 pct of bank's total loans in Q3

* Bank sets cost control target, barring global crisis

* Itau eyes expansion in Colombia, not bidding for Losango (Adds outlook credit growth, interest rates, expansion)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N), Brazil's largest private-sector bank, expects loan delinquencies to decline next year thanks to tighter risk controls, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.

Setubal also said he expects the bank's loan portfolio to grow more slowly. His forecast comes in line with those of most analysts and industry leaders who foresee an expansion in credit of about 15 percent in 2012.

"The trend is one in which loan delinquencies are absolutely under control," Setubal told investors at an event in Sao Paulo.

Setubal's remarks underscore efforts by the lender to fine-tune credit risk controls that failed to anticipate a jump in defaults earlier in the year.

Defaults rose to 4.7 percent of total loans at the bank in the third quarter, from 4.5 percent in the prior quarter, as more households fell behind on their payments.

Setubal said the bank's so-called default ratio would decline in 2012, but gave no specific estimates. Itau Unibanco will continue to set aside money for provisions during times of strong credit quality, he said.

Setubal said lower interest rates in Brazil could hurt the bank's return on equity ratio, but may boost demand for loans.

Brazil is likely to cut interest rates by half a percentage point for the third straight time to 11 percent on Wednesday, as policymakers continue to bet on a further slowdown in the global economy and reduced inflationary pressure from abroad.

Setubal said the ratio of costs as a share of revenue is expected to fall to 41 percent in two years, from about 47.8 percent at the end of September, although he said another global economic crisis could thwart those plans.

The so-called efficiency ratio shows how effectively a lender is controlling operating costs. The lower the ratio, the more efficient its operations.

INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Setubal said Itau's investment banking operations need to expand in order to cater to Brazilian multinationals. He said that the focus for international expansion is the Americas and not Asia or Europe.

The Colombian banking market in particular has captured Itau's attention, he said.

"(Colombia) is a very interesting market which we would like to enter," Setubal said.

Asked whether the bank was participating in the sale of HSBC Holding's (HSBA.L) sale of its Losango consumer finance unit in Brazil, Setubal said the bank was not involved.

"We are not in the Losango deal," he said.

Itau Unibanco is the world's eighth biggest financial group by market value.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alusio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Gunna Dickson, Dave Zimmerman)