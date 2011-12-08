* Brazil gov't should be more involved in FGC, Valor says
* Itau Unibanco's Setubal seeks more governance in fund
* Fund has helped bail out troubled lenders since 2009
* Setubal sees conflicts in role of privately-owned FGC
SAO PAULO, Dec 8 Brazil's government should be
more involved in deposit insurance fund FGC, which is
increasingly in the spotlight for overseeing a number of bank
bailouts since 2009, the chief executive of the nation's
biggest private sector bank told newspaper Valor Economico in
an interview.
The problem with the FGC is that it morphed from a fund
aimed at bolstering credit into a rescuer for troubled banks,
Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N) Chief Executive
Roberto Egydio Setubal told Valor in an interview.
The fact that private sector and state-controlled lenders
are the fund's shareholders create "a series of interests, of
difficulties" that make bailouts more difficult to carry out
and support, Setubal told the newspaper. He said more
involvement by the central bank in the fund could help arrest
most of those concerns.
"In a way, I think that the FGC should be more linked to
the public sector," Setubal said in the interview. "In the end,
who is responsible for all this? Maybe the FGC should become a
state agency where the government names the managers. The way
things are now is not good."
The Valor story highlights the growing importance of the
Sao Paulo-based fund at a time when a global financial crisis
and eroding credit fundamentals in the largest Latin American
economy threaten to bring down more banks. FGC, whose funding
comes mainly from compulsory contributions made by the nation's
lenders, could also get state help in case of an emergency.
Valor had recently reported that the largest banks, which
are also FGC's main shareholders, were unhappy with the way the
fund rescued troubled lender Banco PanAmericano BPNM4.SA late
in 2009. The smaller banks also want changes to the FGC to
enhance transparency and improve corporate governance
practices.
Setubal said any changes to the structure and ownership of
the fund might have to be discussed and approved by lawmakers,
the newspaper reported.
Itau Unibanco, Brazil's second largest bank and the
by-product of a merger between giants Itau and Unibanco late in
2008, is not discussing Setubal's succession at the moment, he
told Valor.
Setubal is now 57 and three and 1/2 years short of his
compulsory retirement. He told Valor that management and the
bank's main shareholders are not working on a plan for now.
Calls to Itau Unibanco's media office to confirm the
content of the interview were not immediately answered.
Officials at the FGC in Sao Paulo could not be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by W Simon )
) ((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com; Tel:
55-11-5644-7714; Reuters Messaging:
guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net))
,t