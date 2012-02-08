SAO PAULO Feb 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's biggest private sector bank, expects its plan to take card payment processor Redecard private will have almost no impact on earnings for the next two years, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on a Wednesday conference call. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)