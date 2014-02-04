SAO PAULO Feb 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) The bank expects growth in its loan book between 10 percent and 13 percent this year, compared with revised guidance of 8 percent and 11 percent made in 2013. Itaú's loan book rose 13.3 percent last year.

2) Itaú expects bad loan provision expenses between 13 billion reais ($5.4 billion) and 15 billion reais for this year.

3) Itaú expects fee income, or revenue from fees, financial services and commissions, to expand between 12 percent and 14 percent this year.

5) Itaú forecasts sales, general and administrative expenses, excluding those linked to the acquisition and integration of Credicard - Citigroup Inc's consumer finance division in Brazil, - to rise between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent this year.

6) Itaú expects sales, general and administrative expenses, including Credicard, to rise between 10.5 percent and 12.5 percent this year.