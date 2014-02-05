SAO PAULO Feb 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, is likely to see net interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions excluding bad loan provisions, rise in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on a conference call on Wednesday.

Net interest income fell 8.6 percent in 2013 as the result of years of declining borrowing costs, rising competition from state-run banks and a more prudent loan disbursement policy by Itaú.