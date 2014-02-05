Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
SAO PAULO Feb 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, is likely to see net interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions excluding bad loan provisions, rise in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on a conference call on Wednesday.
Net interest income fell 8.6 percent in 2013 as the result of years of declining borrowing costs, rising competition from state-run banks and a more prudent loan disbursement policy by Itaú.
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc