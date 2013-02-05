SAO PAULO Feb 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, reported on Tuesday net income of 13.59 billion reais ($6.8 billion) last year, down 7 percent from 2011.

The São Paulo-based lender, also the country's No. 2 commercial lender, ended 2012 with assets worth 1.014 trillion reais, up 19 percent from the prior year.

Fourth-quarter results were not immediately available.