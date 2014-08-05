SAO PAULO Aug 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest bank by market value, beat
estimates for second-quarter profit, which rose to a record as
interest income soared.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items,
reached 4.973 billion reais ($2.2 billion) in the quarter,
acording to a securities filing on Tuesday. The number came in
well above the average estimate of 4.634 billion reais in a
Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Recurring return on equity, or a profitability measure that
gauges how well a bank spends shareholders' money, reached 23.7
percent, compared with the poll's estimate of 22 percent. The
São Paulo-based Itaú Unibanco maintained forecasts for loan book
growth and other key operational indicators for this year.
($1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)