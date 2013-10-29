BRIEF-Kraton Corp announces qtrly loss per share $ 0.12
* Kraton Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
SAO PAULO Oct 29 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest nongovernment bank, expects a decline in lending spreads to lose momentum going forward, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
* Kraton Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior notes
* Morningstar inc - appointed kunal kapoor, company's chief executive officer, as interim chief financial officer effective march 10, 2017