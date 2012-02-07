BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
SAO PAULO Feb 7 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding fell on early trading on Tuesday after the largest Brazilian private sector lender missed fourth-quarter profit estimates and said it would spend as much as $6.81 billion to take card payment processor Redecard private.
Shares of the Sao Paulo-based bank fell as much as 0.9 percent to 35.72 reais, the first decline in five trading sessions.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13
Feb 23 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.