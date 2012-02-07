SAO PAULO Feb 7 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding fell on early trading on Tuesday after the largest Brazilian private sector lender missed fourth-quarter profit estimates and said it would spend as much as $6.81 billion to take card payment processor Redecard private.

Shares of the Sao Paulo-based bank fell as much as 0.9 percent to 35.72 reais, the first decline in five trading sessions.

