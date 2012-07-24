BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
SAO PAULO, July 24 Declining lending interest rates in Brazil will help bring down loan delinquencies in coming months, a senior executive at Itaú Unibanco Holding said on Tuesday.
Still, delinquencies in consumer loans will likely continue to rise in the second half, albeit at a slower pace than in previous quarters, said Rogerio Calderón, Itaú's senior vice president for risk and compliance, in a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.