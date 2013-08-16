BRIEF-AIG names Martha Gallo as chief information officer
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding Sa , Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value, has no plans to build a provision to cover liabilities stemming from a potential tax debt, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.
Itaú was "surprised" by the leakage of information to the press that Brazil's tax authority is demanding the payment of up to 18.7 billion reais ($7.98 billion) in back taxes related to the merger that created the bank five years ago, said Claudia Politanski, Itaú's senior vice president for legal affairs, in a phone interview.
* On March 1, entered Retention Agreement with Donald Fishback, CFO order to incentivize him to remain employed with co in such capacity
* CSX Corp has agreed to appoint Hunter Harrison as its next chief executive- WSJ, citing sources Source: http://on.wsj.com/2lUywvw Further company coverage: