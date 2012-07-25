SAO PAULO, July 25 Itaú Unibanco Holding
expects loan write offs to remain stable
through the rest of the year, in line with a view of stabilizing
loan delinquencies and slowing growth in bad credit provisions,
executives said on Wednesday.
The bank is also working with expectations of quarterly
gains related to trading of financial securities of about 800
million reais ($392 million) to 900 million reais, said Chief
Financial Officer Caio David and Rogerio Calderón, senior vice
president for risk management and compliance, on a conference
call.
