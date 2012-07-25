SAO PAULO, July 25 Itaú Unibanco Holding expects loan write offs to remain stable through the rest of the year, in line with a view of stabilizing loan delinquencies and slowing growth in bad credit provisions, executives said on Wednesday.

The bank is also working with expectations of quarterly gains related to trading of financial securities of about 800 million reais ($392 million) to 900 million reais, said Chief Financial Officer Caio David and Rogerio Calderón, senior vice president for risk management and compliance, on a conference call. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)