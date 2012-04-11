MILAN, April 11 Italy's Industry Ministry and
Environment Ministry will jointly announce new slimmer incentive
schemes for solar and other renewable energy later on Wednesday,
said people familiar with the situation.
"This afternoon with Industry Minister Corrado Passera we
will present the results of a very long and complicated
remodulation and the confirmation of renewable energy
incentives," Environment Minister Corrado Clini said earlier on
Wednesday, according to Italian newswires.
The announcement has been expected. Italy has one of the
most generous incentives schemes for renewable energy. It is
cutting back subsidies as it slims down public spending due to
an austerity budget.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)