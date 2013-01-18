(Repeats to attach to corrected snap, no change to text)

MUMBAI Jan 18 India's largest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd, posted a 21 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, beating market expectations.

ITC, India's fourth most-valuable company at $41.1 billion, said its net profit rose to 20.5 billion rupees ($377.6 million)for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 17 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a 16.5 percent rise in earnings to 19.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 54.29 Indian rupees)

