#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 1:26 PM / a day ago

India's ITC Ltd Q1 profit rises 7.4 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

Profit rose to 25.61 billion rupees ($399.47 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from 23.85 billion rupees a year earlier, India's biggest cigarettes maker said on Thursday. bit.ly/2ePSVDp

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 25.81 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose about 4 percent to 138 billion rupees, while revenue from its cigarettes segment grew 6.6 percent.

$1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

