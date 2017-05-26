UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects percentage rise in paragraph 1 to 12 pct, from 1 pct; also corrects pct rise in fourth paragraph to 5 pct, from 8 pct)
May 26 Diversified consumer company ITC Ltd posted a 12 percent growth in March-quarter profit as its biggest segment, cigarettes, witnessed growth in sales.
Profit rose to 26.69 billion rupees ($413.93 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from 23.81 billion rupees a year earlier, the conglomerate said on Friday. bit.ly/2rnMf4i
Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 27.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
ITC, India's biggest cigarette maker, said revenue from cigarettes rose about 5 percent to 89.55 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources