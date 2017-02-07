MUMBAI Feb 7 India has sold a 2 percent stake in ITC Ltd via block deals on Tuesday, raising 67 billion rupees ($995 million), television channels reported.

State-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) sold the stake, CNBC TV18 and ET NOW television channels said.

ITC shares were up 2 percent as of 0412 GMT, compared to a 0.18 percent fall in the broader NSE index.

($1 = 67.3525 Indian rupees) (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)