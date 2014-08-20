Aug 20 IT Competence Group SE : * Says H1 EBITDA declined slightly to EUR 0.28 million (2013: EUR 0.43 million) * Says H1 revenue +7.8% to EUR 10.35 million (H1 2013: EUR 9.60 million) * Says H1 order backlog of EUR 9.7 million (2013: EUR 7.4 million) * Sees for 2014 sales of between EUR 23 million and EUR 25 million and EBITDA